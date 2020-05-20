Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Office staff raise £1,700 for children’s hospice with 2.6 challenge

STAFF at Henley wealth management firm Courtiers raised almost £1,700 for charity by performing sponsored exercises during the coronavirus lockdown.

They were tackling the 2.6 challenge in which participants undertake a workout with a connection to that figure.

Some chose to do 26 keepy uppies with a football while others walked, ran, cycled for varying durations or distances depending on their fitness levels.

The staff included compliance assistant Vanessa Wheatley, who ran three laps of a 2.6-mile circuit incorporating the Thames Path, and Caroline Shaw, head of fund and asset management, who cycled 20.6km around the Fawley area.

Leo Hallam, who is communications manager at the Hart Street company, completed a 26.26-mile walk through the countryside around Nettlebed after completing 26 press-ups.

The team raised £651.66 in donations from friends, colleagues and their families, and Courtiers multiplied it by 2.6 to make £1,694.31. The proceeds went to the Helen & Douglas House hospice, near Oxford.

The company also handed over another £1,564.32 from events staged before the lockdown.

Vamo Sithole, events
co-ordinator, said: “We knew we wouldn't be able to hold internal fundraising efforts for a while because of the lockdown but we wanted to continue supporting charities as this is a difficult time for them.

“This was a fantastic way for employees to raise money safely while away from the office and to stay active. We had a good turnout and everyone who took part enjoyed it.”

Amy Bottali, partnerships manager at Helen & Douglas House, said: “We cannot thank Courtiers enough. With our shops temporarily closed and fundraising events postponed, we need the help more than ever.

“It is a really tough time for our families in isolation, who we are continuing to support, and without amazing supporters like Courtiers this would not be possible.”

