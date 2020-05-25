Businesses team up to make hundreds of cotton masks

TWO Henley businesses have teamed up to make reusable face masks during the coronavirus crisis.

Bullabaloo, which sells baby and toddler clothes and accessories, is working with the Golden Needle tailoring company.

Susanna Morrison, who founded Bullabaloo in Station Road in January 2017, came up with the idea after the business received nearly 700 orders for the cotton masks through its online shop in just a month.

She believes they are becoming more important following the Government’s decision to relax some of the lockdown measures.

She provides the mask materials for the tailors in Friday Street.

Mrs Morrison, 37, who lives in Peppard with her husband and son Hunter, three, said: “We have some gorgeous cloud fabric, which is one of our best-selling patterns and we make blankets from it. It is all organic and high-quality material.

The Government has said that cotton is the best material and we used my son, myself and my husband as models to get the sizes right.

“I put them on the website thinking I would sell one or two and then — 687 orders later — it has just gone crazy.

“Most people who place an order are asking for between three and six, so we have sold well over 1,000 masks. Everyone that has had one says they love them.

“They are different and a little bit fun compared with the masks that are normally available. There is a double layer of cotton and a cotton filter and you can wash them every few days.

“We advise people to wash them when they arrive as well.” Deniz Kamalak, co-owner of the Golden Needle, which opened in June 2019, said it took about 10 minutes to make each mask.

He said: “At the moment, with one person in the shop, we can do about 100 masks in a day. We don’t want to have more people there at the same time because it is safer that way.

“When we were asked to help with this, we were delighted. It is important to save lives.

“We obviously charge a little bit of money for the service because we need to keep our business turning over and to pay our rent.”

The masks come in eight different colours with the company’s trademark cloud pattern and cost £8.95 each.

Mrs Morrison will donate 10 per cent of the profit she makes to the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

She said: “While this is great for our business, I don’t want to feel like I am benefiting from something

tragic.

“I like to think that we are offering something that the Government has told people they will need but it is also fun and gives the kids something to share with their parents.”