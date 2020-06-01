Monday, 01 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hello again!

RESIDENTS of the Sunrise of Sonning care home were receiving visits from loved ones for the first time in weeks today (Friday).

The Burleigh Road home was hosting a “drive-through” event where relatives arrive in their cars to say hello from a distance and without getting out.

Many families planned to have messages and pictures decorating the side of their vehicles as they drove slowly past the old folk.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33