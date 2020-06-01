Hello again!

A YOUTH hostel near Goring has been taken off the ... [more]
Monday, 01 June 2020
RESIDENTS of the Sunrise of Sonning care home were receiving visits from loved ones for the first time in weeks today (Friday).
The Burleigh Road home was hosting a “drive-through” event where relatives arrive in their cars to say hello from a distance and without getting out.
Many families planned to have messages and pictures decorating the side of their vehicles as they drove slowly past the old folk.
01 June 2020
