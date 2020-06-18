Marketing firm switches to protection installations

A MARKETING services company helped businesses in Henley prepare for

re-opening by installing protective screens and hand sanitiser stations.

MMS, which is based in Queen Street, has installed these at Laurence Menswear, jewellers David Rodger Sharp, clothing store Estilo and Henley Cycles in Duke Street, dog groomer Naughty Mutt Nice and Higgs Group printers and stationers, publishers of the Henley Standard, in Reading Road and at Badgemore Park.

The Perspex screens have also been installed at Sonning Common Garages and The Ferryboat in Whitchurch.

Managing director James Munn and his colleague Patrick Collins are preparing for more installations at the Anchor pub in Friday Street, jewellers Studio 35 in Duke Street, and hairdressers Dorata in Hart Street.

MMS, which is involved in the design and installation of exhibitions and point of sale material, saw its order books dry up with the onset of covid-19 so decided to change its focus and has been busy ever since.

Mr Munn said: “Working with our manufacturing partners, we re-aligned our factory facilities to enable the production of a full range of protective equipment.

“Countrywide installations have included Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Morrison’s and Boots but we’re delighted to be able to help businesses in our home town.”

Screens can be custom-made and there are different-sized hand sanitiser units.

Mr Munn said: “The product we produce is very clear, well made and they’re there to last if people want or need them to.

“We found a lot of products being sold online that aren’t fit for purpose and that’s the other thing that made us go out to the community and give them something that is.”