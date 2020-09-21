Architect relocates

A HENLEY architect has relcoated his practice.

Simon Mack has moved into the former Adventures in Living unit in Upper Market Place, which was a showroom for Henley engineering firm Stuart Turner.

Mr Mack, 48, had been working from his home in Walton Avenue but wanted to have an office that people could walk into.

He said: “I’d been thinking about taking on a high street presence because it’s nice for people to be able to see me working and pop in for a chat.

“I originally wanted to have a big opening party but the coronavirus regulations prevented that.”

Mr Mack, lives with his wife Alexandra Stafferton and their daughter Jessica, 13, has refurbished the premises, which had been vacant for about a year, set up a waiting area with books and put up some art in the front window.

He said: “It’s a listed building so we had to get permission for the work and we’ve carried out sympathetically using local traders wherever possible.”

Meanwhile. a womens-

wear shop in Henley is to close.

Boutique 97 in Friday Street is having a closing down sale, with up to 75 per cent off clothing, before it shuts at the end of this week.

Owmer, Suhee Kim, from Wokingham, has run the business for seven years.