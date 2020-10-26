Monday, 26 October 2020

Jumble trail

A JUMBLE trail will take place in Sonning Common on November 8.

Residents are asked to donate £5 to Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road to be added to the trail list.

The money will go towards the school’s covered outdoor learning space project, which will cost £25,000.

To take part, register at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/
r/58NJGYQ

