Monday, 26 October 2020
A JUMBLE trail will take place in Sonning Common on November 8.
Residents are asked to donate £5 to Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road to be added to the trail list.
The money will go towards the school’s covered outdoor learning space project, which will cost £25,000.
To take part, register at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/
r/58NJGYQ
