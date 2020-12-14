Law firm's donation

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has donated £1,000 to two charities.

The company has “adopted” BIBS (Babies in Buscot Support) and the Royal Berks Charity, both based at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Chairman Brenda Long said: “Our staff chose to support these two fantastic local charities. We are immensely grateful to all those on the front line during this pandemic.”