£100 prize given away

THE winner of Henley’s Christmas shop window display competition has donated the £100 prize to the charity that was runner-up.

Timber Windows in Hart Street was one of more than 25 businesses to enter the contest, which had a theme of “Christmas in Henley”.

Its winning display had a golden nutcracker figurine standing on a rowing boat full of gifts.

The business has donated the money to Helen & Douglas House, the Oxford children’s hospice.

The charity’s own shop window in Duke Street came second in the competition with a winter wonderland display.

Rachel Bunt, assistant manager at the shop, said: “We were shocked but extremely delighted when head office contacted us to say that Timber Windows had donated their prize money to us.

“It has been a very tough year for everyone so a very big thank-you for the kind gesture — truly inspiring. This is the Henley spirit at its best.”