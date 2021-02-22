Sharing food

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
TRAIN operator Great Western Railway has teamed up with food sharing organisation Olio to help tackle food waste in the rail industry.
They will redistribute in-date food leftover from the GWR’s on-board catering service to local communities and charities across its network.
22 February 2021
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
