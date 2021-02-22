Monday, 22 February 2021

Sharing food

TRAIN operator Great Western Railway has teamed up with food sharing organisation Olio to help tackle food waste in the rail industry.

They will redistribute in-date food leftover from the GWR’s on-board catering service to local communities and charities across its network.

