My home is decorator’s dream

A WOMAN has been able to start her own interiors business after sharing images of her spectacular home online.

Lucy Hamilton redecorated her house near Henley in a variety of bright and unusual designs as she wanted it to look different to conventional homes.

She then put photographs and videos of her work on social media and racked up 37,500 followers on Instagram and 282,800 on Tik Tok.

The former air hostess also received hundreds of comments and questions about where she sourced some of her accessories, so she launched her own online store, Lucy Hamilton at Home.

She sells paint, furniture, rugs and doormats, cushions, planters, wall prints, wreaths and decorative items such as wall stickers and iron-on patches.

Miss Hamilton, 39, lives in a semi-detached property with her fiancé Steve and their daughters, Darcy, eight, and Alice, five.

She says she doesn’t have a specific word to describe her style but is confident about her own taste.

Her living room has a dark blue fireplace with multi-coloured, floral wallpaper next to a wall decorated with vertical black and white stripes.

The main bedroom has butterfly wallpaper with a pink and white striped wall above a light blue fireplace.

The bathroom has a navy ceiling, black and white gloss tiles and a pink-theme rainbow rug. The kitchen has a blue forest-like mural and light blue cupboards.

The front of the property has a pink door, black and white paving, fake grass, stones and pink floral arrangements.

Miss Hamilton said: “A lot of people stop and take photos of the house and others bring their builders round to show them what they want for their homes.

“A lot of people say it makes them feel happy and people in the area think it’s lovely.”

The family were living in Marlow when they bought the house six years ago for about £500,000.

Miss Hamilton said: “It was brown and beige and wasn’t bad but it was just like every other house so as soon as we moved in we painted the whole house white as I didn’t know what else to do with it at that time.

“It was run-down and small and I thought it cost a little more than what it was worth but we have made it look like half a million pounds.”

The couple started on the new look in the kitchen by painting the cabinets blue.

Miss Hamilton said this made the room look “high-end”, adding: “It wasn’t to save money, it was just to look nice.”

This inspired her to start her Instagram account, @lucyhamiltonathome

She then painted her daughters’ “ugly” playhouses in the back garden white, gold and pink to make them look like they were from a fairytale. She added floral decorations and soft furnishings inside. Pictures of the playhouses became popular online with people from as far as America commenting on their transformation.

The rest of the garden has fake grass, a white picket fence and white garden furniture.

Next for the treatment came the bathroom.

Miss Hamilton said: “It is a lovely big bathroom with nice lights and it’s one of the main things that attracted me to the house. We laid black and white tiles and got a bigger bath. We then painted over the wall tiles in gloss white. To finish we painted the ceiling dark navy. We didn’t spend that much on it.”

She took some inspiration from Disney when designing her home.

Miss Hamilton said: “When I go to the Magic Kingdom there is a magical feel from the colours — it’s just very pretty and beautiful.

“I don’t want a Beauty and the Beast living room but I’m inspired by the use of colours. My favourites are pink, turquoise, mint and blue. Sometimes I see colours together that make me want to eat them.”

The couple estimate they have spent between £25,000 and £30,000 transforming the house but say they have saved almost as much by doing most of the decorating themselves.

Miss Hamilton said: “When I met Steve he was a computer geek but my Steve is someone who if you tell him to learn to build a boat he will do it.

“The wallpaper on the fireplace in the living room was so expensive so we couldn’t mess it up.

“Our tastes will change so it’s not about getting things that will last.”

Miss Hamilton worked for Virgin Atlantic for 15 years but left after having the girls.

She said: “I loved the job — it was the best one in the world — but with two children I just felt I had done my time.”

Now she dedicates her time to the family and her business.

Miss Hamilton continues to post online and receives thousands of views and likes online.

She said: “Instagram was my hobby as it was still small when I started using it.

“Companies used to send free stuff for me to advertise and that made me realise I could continue to advertise on my Instagram for free or start my own shop and make the money myself.

“Tik Tok is like a television advertisement and if I go viral I can see the sales in my shop go up.”

In the future, Miss Hamilton hopes to design her own products and have her own range to sell in other shops.

She and her partner also want to extend the kitchen and back of their home.

“My house is the complete opposite to the average home, which is why I think people like it,” said Miss Hamilton.

“I don’t think anyone can say it’s not a happy place even though it’s not for everyone.

“In lockdown I was glad we had this house as it’s such a nice place to be. It has a good feeling and that’s all that matters.”

For more information, visit https://lucyhamiltonathome.co.uk