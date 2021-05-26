Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Rugby club extends deal with main sponsor by decade

HENLEY Rugby Club has extended its sponsorship deal with Invesco for another decade.

The fund management firm, whose head office is in Perpetual Park Drive, Henley, will continue to be the main sponsor until the end of the 2029/30 season.

The club, which plays at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, says the “generous” arrangement will continue to fund improvements such as the recent upgrade of its artificial pitch.

The old pitch has been replaced with one bearing the firm’s logo and has been officially renamed the Invesco Turf.

Club chairman Chris Nixon said: “We’re delighted to continue our association with Invesco. They are such a recognisable name in their sector and their support is important not just for being able to field competitive teams throughout the club but also helping us invest in the upkeep of our superb facilities. We have a fantastic working relationship and they involve themselves in the club’s activities so we’ll simply look to build on that.”

Matthew Heath, Invesco’s chief marketing officer, said: “Invesco has remained committed to playing a significant role in Henley for many years and we are delighted to extend our partnership.

“This is a really important part of us being ‘good citizens’ of the community and the club is a vital asset to the town because so many people benefit from it.”

