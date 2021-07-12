From music business to making baby products

A FORMER musician, songwriter and record producer has found his new calling as an entrepreneur.

Simon Pilton designed and launched Gobobos, a padded mat with barriers to stop young children falling out of bed, after losing his job at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old, who lives in Remenham with his wife Katie and their four-year-old daughter Alice, had spent a decade working for Mike Chapman, a fellow producer and songwriter from Australia.

Chapman, who is best known for his work with Suzi Quatro, Blondie and Mud in the Seventies, decided not to renew his contract when it expired because of the economic uncertainty.

Mr Pilton became worried because he had no other income and nor did his wife as she had given up work to look after Alice.

His business idea struck him a few months later, when his daughter rolled on to the floor during an afternoon nap and he struggled to find a way to stop it happening again.

He found that guard rails were too big for toddler beds while stand-

alone barriers were too hard or padded using synthetic materials, which he didn’t like because disposing of them was harmful to the environment.

He drew up an alternative and secured the design rights, meaning no one else can legally copy it for at least a decade, then sought suppliers for the raw materials and a manufacturer, which took some time.

Gobobos, which draws its name from the childish expression for going to bed, is now assembled in the UK while the cotton covers are hand-stitched by Felicia Grecu, of Henley Tailoring in Reading Road, Henley.

Mr Pilton has sold about 1,000 units this year and believes this number will increase significantly once the coronavirus restrictions are fully lifted.

He said: “It’s funny how my mindset has changed from thinking I couldn’t survive outside the music industry to running my own company. The past 12 months have been taxing but the business is making money and should become much more profitable soon.”

Mr Pilton was born in Wales and moved to Redhouse Drive, Sonning Common, with his parents, Patrick and Melanie, and younger sister Trudi when he was six. His mother now lives in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, while Trudi, now Groom, runs the Top to Toe beauty salon in Reading Road. He attended Sonning Common Primary School and Chiltern Edge secondary, also in the village, then King James College in Henley.

Mr Pilton took up bass guitar when he was 17 after seeing punk band The Damned perform on Top of the Pops and then formed his own group, Cry Havoc, which played at venues in the Reading area.

He dabbled with several jobs, including one with a jukebox manufacturer, but found them unfulfilling so applied to study the guitar at a music school in Los Angeles and was accepted.

After the two-year course, he lived briefly in Caversham, then moved to London and launched another band called The Wasp Factory, which was funded and managed by stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard.

The group were active from 1993 until 1996 and shared the bill with Oasis at a gig in Oxford shortly before they released their hit debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994.

“That was just before Oasis became huge and everybody could see it coming,” recalled Mr Pilton.

“I was actually in hospital with a kidney infection that night but there was no way I was going to miss it so I checked myself out, played and then went straight back to the ward.”

Mr Pilton and his bandmates, who also shared billings with the likes of Suede, Ash and Gene, were acquainted with Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis for a time.

He said: “I knew them fairly well just from hanging around the scene — they were funny guys and always had that swagger that was a big part of their public image.

“There was an older Gallagher brother called Paul who was a real handful. He managed someone else’s band and ruled them with an iron fist, always shouting at them and telling them what to do.

“I bumped into Liam quite often and in some very strange places, including Cliveden, which he was visiting with his girlfriend Patsy Kensit. He’d shaved his head and my dad said I should take some photos to sell to the papers, which I didn’t do but somebody else did.

“I didn’t know him that well but we always said, ‘Hello’ or ‘How are you doing, mate’ and one time he even posed for a photo with my aunt at a pub in Hampstead.

“He was totally relaxed when I asked and she was totally starstruck. Liam had this reputation as a hellraiser but I always found him very pleasant, though you wouldn’t have wanted to get on his wrong side.”

Mr Pilton also enjoyed a close relationship with Izzard, who was friends with his band’s lead singer Sarah McGuinness. He designed the comedian’s first website, composed the introductory music for his live shows and wrote a song for his 2009 documentary Believe.

He said: “Very few people had websites in those days and you had to code everything manually, which I taught myself from books. When we were chatting one day, Eddie said he’d been quoted £100,000 so I quoted £50,000 as a joke and he replied, ‘Okay, let’s draw up a proposal’. He was such a lovely guy — incredibly intelligent and thoughtful and one of the most driven people I’ve ever met. It’s remarkable how he went from having no running experience to completing all those marathons for charity.

“Eddie always loved this idea of managing a band like Andy Warhol with the Velvet Underground and was a big believer in us. We had a lot of momentum at one point so it’s a shame that things didn’t take off but we had a brilliant time.”

The Wasp Factory performed at the Reading Festival and were played a few times on Radio 1 but media interest waned and they split up after a scheduled performance on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast was cancelled.

Mr Pilton then taught himself music production after hiring a unit at Fortress Studios in London, where he met several stars, including the late Amy Winehouse, who was then yet to achieve fame.

He said: “She was such a lovely girl. We’d chat whenever she was hanging around and I don’t think anyone could have foreseen all the trouble that came a few years later.”

In 2008 he wrote and

co-produced a song called Sun Goes Down for singer David Jordan, which reached number 4 in the charts. Jordan looked set for stardom after his follow-up single Move On was produced by Trevor Horn but his career never took off.

Mr Pilton’s next break came in 2010 when Chapman, who co wrote Tina Turner’s 1989 hit The Best, discovered his profile on MySpace and liked his music so signed him to his publishing company Chapman Rocks.

The pair worked on several of Quatro’s albums and with singer-songwriter FKA Twigs in 2011, three years before she was nominated for a Mercury Prize for her 2014 album LP1.

She contacted Mr Pilton through Facebook and the pair had a few discussions before she showed up unannounced at his studio after booking the unit next door, which she had no intention of using.

Mr Pilton explained: “It was just a ruse to meet us, which was very resourceful. We recorded a whole album together but she decided she wanted to pursue a different direction after we’d finished.

“At the time she was very much into bands like X-Ray Spex and Adam and the Ants but that changed over time.

“It was frustrating but she was a very interesting artist and you could tell she had something special. We hoped to pitch the songs from those sessions to other artists, although it never happened.

“Mike and I enjoyed a fantastic 10 years but he called when the pandemic was starting and said, ‘Sorry mate, we’re going to have to wind things up’.

“It was understandable because there was no work at his end and his mind was on other things, including an illness in the family.

“It was a shock because I’d always believed music would be there and had never considered anything else.

“I was 56 years old with a three-year-old daughter and living in Henley, which isn’t cheap, and with no money coming in.

“I was wandering around for weeks agonising over the next steps because I’d never had a ‘normal’ job in my life.” Mr Pilton spotted his opportunity after ordering a bed rail which he thought was “clunky” and possibly dangerous so wanted to create something better.

If Gobobos continues to be a success, he hopes to produce more children’s products.

He said: “When you’ve got a little one, you’re always looking for ways to improve life around the house and I realised I was tired of the music industry anyway.

“These days it’s all about building your reputation on social media — I remember Dua Lipa’s producer telling me she was bound to be huge because she had half a million followers but at that point she hadn’t even released any music. Artists used to be happy to buy studio time but now they often have mates with a computer who’ll do everything for free. The perceived value of a producer has declined because anybody can claim to be one.

“It has taken a while to get Gobobos off the ground but I’ve enjoyed the process because there’s a lot of creativity involved.”

“I’ve written product descriptions for the website, shot promotional videos and done endless photoshoots with Alice in the bed.

“She’s had it for as long as she can remember now and absolutely loves it — she calls it her ‘bumper bed’ and sleeps in it every night.

“All my life I wanted to work in music and never considered anything else. I could have had a great career in web design but every time I got some money together, I always invested it back into music because that was my passion.

“I have no regrets at all but it has been a huge eye-opener to realise that I’m good at other things and can get just as much satisfaction from them.”