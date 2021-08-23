Staff celebrate accountancy firm takeover

A PARTY was held at an

accountancy firm in Henley to celebrate its takeover.

Chartered accountants Kench & Co, in Station Road, was acquired by Ridgefield Consulting, of Oxford, in April. The purchase happened as Eric Kench, managing director of the business, retired after almost 40 years.

Simon Thomas, managing director of Ridgefield Consulting, has succeeded him and the firm is now the only accountancy practice in Henley with two locations in Oxfordshire. The two teams of staff were introduced to each other for the first time at the Henley office.

They celebrated with Prosecco and food under a gazebo provided by Mr Thomas’s latest business, Mobile Bike Café. He said: “Now that our two teams have joined together, I’m keen to unite the Henley and Oxford practices as much as possible. My Mobile Bike Café is part of our marketing drive as we can spread the word for both offices along popular cycle routes between the two towns.”

Hilary Reeve, tax manager for the firm, said: “Our teams have a different style of working but we have the same aim of providing a high-quality service to clients.

“We complement each other to offer a greater breadth of knowledge and experience.”