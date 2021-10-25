Property managers raise bar

A HENLEY property management firm has attained accreditation from the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership.

Common Ground says this will strengthen the company’s commitment to providing fairness and transparency for its customers.

LKP is a campaigning charity dedicated to advising leaseholders on the perils and pitfalls of the leasehold system, showing them how to succeed against corporate interests and a legal system weighted against them.

It is calling for reforms to ensure that flat owners in England and Wales control their managing agents, service charges and buildings, as their counterparts in other jurisdictions do under commonhold systems.

Alan Draper, managing director of Common Ground, which is based in Newtown Road, said: “When I launched this company more than 10 years ago, I was determined that leaseholders should be given a fair deal and that laws needed changing to help that process.

“The industry and Government are slowly recognising this but there is still a long way to go, so our voice needs to be as powerful as possible. It is so important as we continue the fight for leaseholder rights and play our part to raise the bar for managing agents.”

Common Ground manages a total of 2,453 properties, mainly in the Thames Valley and London.