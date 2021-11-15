Honeycomb rebrand for pubs

BRAKSPEAR is to rebrand one of its pubs in Henley.

The Bull on Bell Street will be one of nine managed estates known as “Honeycomb Houses” as part of a move by the pub company.

A new logo will have a honeycomb cell with the bee symbol of the parent company.

Brakspear’s managed division was founded in 2013 with the opening of the Bull, which is next to the company’s head office.

It hopes to acquire other pubs to expand the new brand, ideally in rural locations and market towns in the South-East.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “Honeycomb Houses is a strong identity which brings our managed pubs together while retaining the links to Brakspear as a family-run business, steeped in centuries of brewing and pub tradition.”

The Brakspear name will remain on buildings, while the new Honeycomb Houses brand will be used on signage, menus and uniforms.

Three managed sites in Staines, Wokingham and Maidenhead will transfer to tenanted business.

Mr Davies added: “These are all fantastic pubs, possibly some of the best tenanted sites currently available.

“This calibre of pub doesn’t come on the market often and we’re confident that, in the hands of the right operator, they will become some of the most successful sites in our tenanted estate.”