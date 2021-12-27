Monday, 27 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Retirees learn how to make Christmas floral wreaths

Retirees learn how to make Christmas floral wreaths

A CHRISTMAS celebration was held at Albert Court, the retirement development in Reading Road, Henley.

Residents and over-60s from across the town learned how to make a wreath from a florist from Flowers Me 2 U. They were served nibbles and fizz.

Sam Watkins, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, the developer, said: “It was a pleasure to open our doors and invite local retirees to join in the fun. Christmas is all about coming together and enjoying one another’s company and, for many retirees, this sadly wasn’t the case last year. We hope the floral workshop brought some joy to all who attended and we wish everyone in Henley a safe and healthy Christmas.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33