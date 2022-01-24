Menswear shop gives Chiltern Centre charity boost

A SHOP in Henley helped raise £1,000 for a charity.

Laurence Menswear in Duke Street collected £800 by selling mulled wine and mince pies to people at the town’s Christmas festival in November and owner Laurence Morris added £200. The money has been donated to the Chiltern Centre in Henley, which offers respite for families of disabled young adults.

Mr Morris said: “It is such a worthwhile cause and is fantastic for the families that they help.”

He presented a cheque to some young adults and carers from the centre outside the shop.

Pippa Morton, a senior care worker, said: “We are thinking of perhaps getting a new vehicle for the young people. We acquired a mini-van recently which has been so helpful in getting everyone out.”