Henley solicitors offer free advice

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy held a free advice day at Henley town hall.

Visitors were offered information about protecting and passing on their wealth in the future.

The event was hosted by members of the firm’s wills, probate, tax and trusts team.

The firm, which has an office in Thames Side, said it was “well-attended”.

Partner Caroline Casagranda said: “Henley always looks at its best when the sun is out and a busy market day provided an excellent opportunity for people in and around the town to drop in and meet our welcoming team.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us on the day, to my colleagues and to the town hall, which always provides an excellent venue.”

Pictured are staff, left to right, Charlotte Smith, Sophie Stone, Frances Kyle, Andrew Smith, Caroline Casagranda, Kirsti Harvey and Louise Nelson