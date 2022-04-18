New beer to mark jubilee

BRAKSPEAR is brewing a special beer to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Queen Bee is a blonde 4.2% ale which will be available at the company’s pubs in May and over the jubilee bank holiday weekend at the start of June.

Ten pence from every pint sold will go towards supporting Britain’s bee population in a nod to the name of the beer and the bee in Brakspear’s logo.

Tom Davies, chief executive of the company, said: “It’s a British tradition to have a celebratory beer for big events and we couldn’t let this one pass by without one.

“With Her Majesty’s love for nature and everyone being encouraged to plant a tree for the jubilee, we wanted to do our part for nature. Bees have always been close to our hearts.”

“The money raised will be invested into beehives we’re installing in some of our pubs this year. It’s an exciting project as we’re all aware how important bees are for our global survival so we’re trying to play our part.”