Shops share jubilee window display competition prize

TWO shops shared first place in Henley’s platinum jubilee front window competition.

The Bell Bookshop in Bell Street and the Henley Florist, off Hart Street, could not be separated by the judges.

A total of 48 independent businesses entered the competition, which was organised by Duke Street jeweller David Rodger-Sharp.

The bookshop created a display of books about the Queen together with bunting and Union flags

The Henley Florist used 12 different types of red, white and blue flowers to create the Queen’s head and purple ribbon and ostrich feathers to decorate the display.

Above the shop sign were hung some gold crowns and Union flags.

Owner Lorna Dunlop, who opened the business last year, said: “I always have a lovely selection of colours in my shop so of course I chose red, white and blue. It took me quite a few hours to put it all together. It’s really nice to be able to do something like this for the town and the Queen.”

The winners each received £100 each and a bottle of The Spirit of Henley gin. Mrs Dunlop said she would donate her prize money to charity in memory of Carolyn Molyneux, who died last month. She used to organise Henley’s window display competitions for years.

Third place went to Hamptons estate agents in Hart Street, which changed its property frames in the windows to images displaying the words “pride”, “street parties”, “community” and “gratitude” while retaining the company slogan “We’re experts at that”.

The display also included jubilee-themed decorations and champagne. Hamptons won £50 and a bottle of gin.

The other finalists were Tigers ’n’ Tiaras, The Children’s Shop and the Thames Hospice shop.

Mr Rodger-Sharp “It’s great to see so much red, white and blue. People have put in a huge amount of effort.

“It’s a testament to how the town loves the royal family — 70 years is a hell of an achievement and worth celebrating.

He was a judge along with Mayor Michelle Thomas, Councillor David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, and the town council’s markets and events manager Nicci Taylor.