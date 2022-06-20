Monday, 20 June 2022

Restaurant relocation

File picture of some of the dishes at Clay's Hyderabadi Kitchen

AN Indian restaurant in Reading is planning to move to bigger premises in Caversham.

The owners of Clay’s Hyderabadi Kitchen have launched a crowdfunding page in the hope of raising £250,000 towards the cost of relocating to the former Baron Cadogan pub in Prospect Street.

Co-owner Nandana Syamala said: “We want to build a restaurant that Berkshire can be proud of.

“The new venue means we will be able to welcome double the number of diners, enhance our home delivery service and keep serving Hyderabadi food across the UK.”

The funds raised would also allow the restaurant to operate with two kitchens, one for traditional food and the other for street food snacks, and a bar.

Rewards are available to those who support the fund-raising campaign, including discount vouchers and cooking classes at the restaurant.

