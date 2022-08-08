Tuesday, 09 August 2022

A NEW independent wine shop is coming in Henley.

Jacobini will open at the former White Garden florist in Hart Street next Friday.

It will sell more than 100 types of wine by the glass or bottle, incuding a large selection of old-world reds.

Co-owner John Hatfield said he hoped to stage themed food evenings including tapas, antipasto, sushi and Thai food.

