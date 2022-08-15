Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Chef's praise for vineyard

RAYMOND BLANC was the first chef in England to hear about Hundred Hills because it is not far from his award-winning restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Great Milton.

The Frenchman has visited the vineyard many times.

Blanc said: “I have always supported local values and excellence, matched with sustainability. A new chapter in wine is being written only a few miles away from Le Manoir. Many of our sommeliers, chefs and guests have visited Hundred Hills and I am delighted to say that they share my feelings about these special wines from the Stonor Valley.

“The wines that Stephen and Fiona are creating are among the very finest that I have tasted.”

15 August 2022

