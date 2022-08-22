Let's Get Down to Business: Claire Wakefield, landlady of the Old Bell pub, Henley

CLAIRE WAKEFIELD is the landlady of the Old Bell pub in Bell Street, Henley, where she has been since 2020. Originally from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, she has always worked in hospitality and was in Bermuda before she came to Henley. The business survived the coronavirus pandemic and Claire continues to build her trade at the Brakspear pub, which is popular with locals. Claire has a teenage daughter.

Describe your business

A small, cosy pub in the heart of Henley that puts people first.

How many people does it employ?

Due to its size, it only requires three or four staff. I currently have myself plus my assistant manager Erica working full-time. I also have a couple of part-timers who help fill gaps in the rota.

What did you do before you started this business?

I have a long background in hospitality. Before taking over the pub, I was operations and accounts manager for a large hotel timeshare company in Bermuda.

When did you start your business?

I officially received the keys to the pub on March 18, 2020.

What was your objective?

I have always wanted to work for myself. It allows me to control every aspect of delivering a quality product with excellent customer service.

Who or what influenced you?

My daughter Scarlett influences every decision I make. I want her to see that it’s possible to do anything you want in life with enough hard work and determination.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

Not particularly. My grandparents were my biggest role models as they exemplified what it is to be courageous, kind and generous.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

Nothing. I don’t believe in regrets. Each decision and path in life is an opportunity to learn and grow.

What impact has the coronavirus pandemic had on your business?

Well, I didn’t open the doors for the first four months and. of course, the last two-and-a-half years have been challenging with restrictions, lockdowns and ensuring we do everything possible to keep our customers’ health and safety a priority.

How is your business doing compared with last year? It’s difficult to compare as there were lockdowns and restrictions last year. I focus more on what I can do month to month to grow the business and keep moving forward.

Do you compare on a regular basis?

I check sales daily, weekly and monthly. I do compare monthly sales against the previous year but realistically it will be the next three years that will give a more accurate picture.

How do you market your business/service?

I rely heavily on social media. I have a website but all of my marketing is done via Instagram and Facebook.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Knowing that I’m solely responsible for my success. And I love what I do.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Never having enough hours in the day.

Where is your business headed?

I hope to continue to build on sales and eventually take on a second site that will be more food-focused and possibly offer upscale bed & breakfast rooms too.

Do you have a five-year plan?

I always have a three-year and five-year plan. In five years I hope to be working with two business locations.

Do you set goals for your business at the start of a new financial year?

I set a sales growth goal of 10 per cent each year.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

I’ve learned to believe in myself even when it feels like the odds are stacked against me.

What would you advise someone starting a business? Don’t give up.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I’ve made a ton of mistakes — how long do you have?

What three qualities are most important to success? Honesty, experience and hard work.

What’s the secret of your success?

I don’t have one, I just try my best every day.

How organised are you?

I’d like to think I’m quite organised. I use digital calendars for everything. Spreadsheets are gold, routine and schedules imperative.

How do you dress for work?

We are on our feet usually 12 hours a day, so comfortable shoes and making an effort to look nice for our customers.

What can’t you be without every day?

Coffee!

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Who has time for lunch?

Do you continue to study?

I keep up with current trends in the food and beverage market and I attend conferences and training workshops.

What do you read?

I love fiction. Stephen King, John Grisham and Harlan Coben are a few of my favourite authors. I have a yearning to re-read the classics so, who knows, that might be next.

How are you planning for retirement?

Savings and investment.