Bank back (sort of)

BARCLAYS bank is offering its customers in Henley a slimmed-down service after shutting its town branch.

Since the closure in March, customers have had to use the post office for everyday banking transactions such as cash deposits, paying in cheques and withdrawals or travel to the nearest branch in Reading.

Now Barclays is offering face-to-face advice from staff at Henley Baptist Church in Market Place on Mondays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Liz Smith, Barclays customer care director, Oxfordshire, said: “We’re delighted to offer a replacement banking service in Henley. This represents our commitment to customers who wish to continue to have an in-person banking presence by offering the ability to visit Barclays on their local high street, albeit in a different environment.”

Barclays closed the Hart Street branch saying it was due to a slump in customer visits.

Counter transactions fell 22 per cent and business transactions by 24 per cent and there was also a decrease in cash deposits.