Power of traditional marriage ceremony

THE weeks of summer, stretching into autumn, generally prove the busiest time of the year for marriages.

Whether getting married in a secular setting or in church, thousands of couples will say some of the most serious things they will ever say to another human being.

Many of those couples will make their vows not just in front of the state’s official representatives, family and friends, but also in front of God and receive the blessing of the church pronounced by her clergy.

In Catholic theology, marriage sits slightly apart from the other sacraments in that it is the bride and groom themselves, not the priest or bishop, who are the ministers of the sacrament in “plighting their troth,” to use the older phrase.

The marriage rites of all the churches are reasonably similar not least because in the United Kingdom certain elements and texts are laid down by law.

However, in the act of making their vows, the couple transform the lawyer’s prose into the poetry of lovers.

Even the legal clauses take on the rhythmic beat of the poet: “for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health ..”

“To have and to hold” may be read as part of a legal agreement.

But it is so much more. It is no coincidence that there is a recognised pattern for the position of the hands as the vows are made and a ring or rings given.

First one, then the other takes a nervous hand. Sometimes a father’s hand is part of the service. The rings may well be placed over thumb and three fingers as the Trinity is named. The newly-wedded hands are wrapped in the priest’s stole.

Many of the details of this pass unseen by the congregation but are of huge importance.

One takes to have and hold forever in love only because someone else gives and gives freely and fully.

A bond is made, a new family starts and other family members and friends can celebrate too with no gift more valuable than their love and their prayers.