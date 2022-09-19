Let's Get Down to Business: Muffin Hurst, Henley Children's Theatre

MUFFIN HURST, 56, is the proprietor of the Henley Children’s Theatre, which was established in 1969. She has four children and two grandchildren, one of whom will soon be the fifth generation to attend HCT. Muffin has a wealth of experience working with children and running her own business for nearly four decades. She lives in Hambleden, enjoying the scenery and peace.

Describe your business

We run theatre classes for children and have two productions a year at the Kenton Theatre, providing an opportunity for them to perform and develop an interest in the arts.

How many people does it employ?

I have two assistants and a pianist at Saturday classes. For a production, many more hands are required and we’re very lucky to have past assistants return to pitch in, along with some helpful parents.

What did you do before you started this business?

I have always taught at HCT. In days gone by I also had various jobs in London during the week until running HCT became somewhat busier.

When did you start your business?

My grandmother Flavia Pickworth started HCT. I started helping her from the age of 14. It sounds rather precocious but it was in my blood and seemed very natural. I have always loved children and my family have always worked in music or theatre, so it wasn’t difficult for me. I expect I was quite bossy too!

What was your objective?

Flavia died in 1981 and I wanted to continue her legacy. Essentially, I wanted to continue something that has entertained generations and provides fantastic benefits. It’s not financially rewarding but I think I’ll be a shoo-in at the Pearly Gates! And it’s fun.

Who or what influenced you?

Obviously my grandmother. Followed by my father’s excellent writing and professionalism. I rarely doubt myself and thank my parents for giving me the confidence to run my own business.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

I don’t. Other than lots of amazing friends and people around me.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

I should probably have studied some form of accounting. It’s my least favourite part of the business.

What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have?

It was horrible. We are a group who need to be together and bounce off each other. Online classes would not have worked. We shut down temporarily but picked up again as soon as we could. I definitely saw some withdrawal from teenagers who struggled with the lockdowns but for the most part the younger children showed great resilience.

How is your business doing compared with last year?

We had the threat of further lockdowns as our pantomime approached and the uncertainty was not good for us. I am so grateful to those who stuck with us. This term things are improving greatly — our numbers are rising and I anticipate a great production.

How do you market your business?

Social media works best. With more than 50 years’ experience, we are lucky to be mostly recommended by word of mouth.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

I enjoy being able to work my own timetable so that I can be on hand, at home, as much as possible.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Christmas. When people think they are busy, spare a thought for co-ordinating a cast of 100 children and their parents. I’m not complaining but it is a challenge.

Where is your business headed?

Same old. When demand has called for it, I have added classes during the week but I didn’t really enjoy this as the children lacked energy after a day at school. I will continue with Saturdays only for my best input and their best output.

Do you have a five-year plan?

Ha ha, not me. My life is like groundhog day — people can’t believe I’m still doing the same job after 40 years!

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

You need to love what you do. It’s contagious when dealing with clients. If I was simply going through the motions to teach and take in a set number of pupils it wouldn’t be successful. I get a kick out of all my classes.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

As above but check your money and your timetable.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Determination, energy and common sense.

What’s the secret of your success?

HCT has enduring appeal. We all want the best for our kids and HCT provides something that gives them lifelong skills.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

Not learning the piano! It would be a wonderful asset if I could play as I rely very much on Dave, our pianist.

How organised are you?

Extremely. I’m a virgo — enough said.

How do you dress for work each day?

Every day is casual but I try to look more presentable for the performances.

What can’t you do without every day?

Mobile phone, sadly. Coffee and a friendly chat with someone.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

At home but I try to move from my desk to the dining table.

Do you continue to study?

Living is learning, isn’t it? There is always more to know and even though I’m quite clever, sometimes I feel very stupid.

What do you read?

I like fiction, often something historical or geographically interesting.

How are you planning for retirement?

Badly.