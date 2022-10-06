Brakspear £25,000 pledge to charities

BRAKSPEAR has launched a new initiative to donate money to good causes as well as increasing its efforts to protect bees.

The Henley pub company’s Giving Back scheme will involve making donations totalling £25,000 a year to charities and good causes in collaboration with its 120 pubs.

Requests for match funding will be welcomed within the company’s leased and tenanted estate and managed division.

Applications will be reviewed by a team of eight Giving Back committee members, chaired by Alexa Davies, wife of chief executive Tom Davies.

Money will also go towards bee conservation, which Brakspear has supported for some years.

The company has recently installed 12 beehives across three leased and tenanted sites and two manages houses working with professional beekeeper John Farrell, of Chiltern Bee.

These include the Cherry Tree in Stoke Row, the Hare and Hounds in Sonning Common and the Chequers at Berrick Salome.

Brakspear will look to sell the honey produced by the bees to raise money for maintenence of the hives and potentially having more.

The bees have already produced some honey.

Mr Farrell said: “This is an unexpected bonus as it usually takes colonies a year to settle in before they yield any. We’re pleased as it means the bees must be happy in their new pub garden homes and will continue to produce honey.”

Mr Davies said: “Our pubs are all about people: the people who work in them, drink in them and live in the communities around them.

“The aim of Giving Back is to support the health and wellbeing of these people, and we are looking forward to receiving applications from across the estate.

“By structuring our donations in this way, we know that we’ll be making a difference to the charities and causes that our licensees and their teams know are important to their local communities.

“At the same time, we are expanding our support for Britain’s bee population, a cause that has been close to our hearts for some years.

“The Brakspear and Honeycomb Houses logos feature a bee and many of our pubs have beautiful gardens that rely on bees.

“Our pub teams, customers and communities have been thrilled by the installation of our beehives and that engagement will only grow as they watch the colonies develop through the seasons and see home-grown honey appear in our pubs.”

The Brakspear logo has its roots in a centuries-old connection to Nicholas Breakspear, the only English Pope and a distant relative of the Brakspear family. He reigned as Pope Adrian IV from 1154-1159 and his papal seal included a bee.