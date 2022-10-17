Monday, 17 October 2022

Spelling it out

THE raffle at Woodcote Primary School’s summer fair raised almost £2,000.

The proceeds have been shared between the school, Cabin Preschool and Woodcote Pre-School to purchase resources for the children.

The Friends of Woodcote Primary School thanked the following businesses that donated raffle prizes: the Booker family at Church Farm; Jessie’s Coffee truck; Beale Wildlife Park and Gardens; Jo Lillywhite Art; Bare Foot Yoga, Caversham; Kimberley’s hair and beauty studio; the Black Lion; Handmade Baking Company; Blue Yin produce; La’De Kitchen, Pangbourne; Bouchiers; Little Bear Cake Stands; Camp Bestival; Millets Farm; the Corn Exchange, Wallingford; Next Thing Education; Cotswold Wildlife park; OCHO landscaping & maintenance; Chandlers Farm Equipment; Odds Farm; Checkendon Equestrian Centre; the Red Lion; the Cherry Tree, Rowse Honey; Daisy Chain Candles; Smelly Wellies; Ella’s Kitchen; Spin Master Toys; Fairy Tale Farm; The Sun; D P Gate Solutions; Supernova Scents; Goring Butchers; Virtue Gymnastics; Ina’s Brow and Beauty; Wellington Country Park; Inspirations Goring.

