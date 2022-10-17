Health matters for local law firm

A QUIZ night hosted by law firm Blandy & Blandy raised more than £5,000 for its adopted charities, Babies in Buscot Support and the Royal Berks Charity, which are both based at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Teams from a number of businesses in the Thames Valley took part in the event, which included a raffle and a silent auction.

The quiz winners were accountants and business advice firm BDO.

Blandy & Blandy chairman Nick Burrows said: “Our thanks go to all those who contributed by taking tables, buying raffle tickets and bidding in our silent auction.”

Pictured are representative of the charities with Blandy & Blandy senior associate Louise Nelson (centre)