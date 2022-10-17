Let's Get Down to Business: Tim Peers, Tim Peers Estate Agents, Henley

TIM PEERS is the founding partner of Tim Peers estate agents in Duke Street, Henley, formerly Peers & Hilton. He is 60, married to Lindsay and has two children, Ben and Ellie.

Describe your business

Estate agency — residential sales and lettings.

How many people does it employ?

Four (Rachael, Nikki, Jacquie and Clare).

What did you do before you started this business?

After leaving school I went into the City and became a Lloyd’s reinsurance broker. That was a long time ago.

When did you start your business?

I originally had a franchise in Putney before returning home to Henley and becoming a partner in what was then Drakeford-Lewis and Hilton.

What was your objective in starting your business?

To be truly independent and constantly strive to be the best.

Who or what influenced you to set up your own business?

My father Chris Peers was a co-founder of Island Records and my stepfather Mike Hurst was a pop star and independent record producer, so both true independents.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

I am truly blessed with my friends, Jeremy Davies and Dickie Whitaker, who are both are still local. They have always been there for me as a source of good advice and support when needed.

What would you do differently if you could start again?

I don’t think anything. The foundation of any company is to have a hardworking and loyal team around you and I have been particularly fortunate in that regard.

What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have on your business?

It didn’t. I’ve been super-lucky.

How is your business doing compared with last year?

Most favourably. The government incentives such as stamp duty holidays and more homes coming on to the market have most certainly helped.

How do you market your business/service?

The strength of the business is word of mouth and loyalty over the years with repeat business.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

My time on my own. I can spend more time developing local relationships.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Rules and regulations. There is more and more red tape.

Where is your business headed?

Onwards and upwards.

How important are online sales?

All sales and lettings come through our office.

Do you have a five-year plan?

I never look further than tea or supper.

Do you set any goals for your business at the start of a new financial year?

To survive in business and look after my colleagues and family.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

To be flexible, patient and understanding.

What would you advise someone considering starting a business?

Keep on keeping on. Work on the present so you can enjoy the future you want.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I’ve made too many but, thankfully, I have learnt from them.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Independence, individuality and irrepressibility.

What’s the secret of your success?

My family and colleagues.

How organised are you?

Fair to middling.

How do you dress for work?

Casual but on the smart side. I am not sure that estate agents in shorts would win an instruction.

What can’t you be without every day?

My family.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

More often than not I don’t.

What do you read?

I prefer music — Shakespeare was right: “If music be the food of love, play on” (Twelfth Night). It’s not my favourite song but I believe in the title — Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy by the Tams

How are you planning for retirement?

What is retirement? I’m 60 but I don’t think I will ever stop working.