Health clinic moves to bigger and more visible premises

A HEALTH clinic in Caversham has relaunched after moving to new premises.

The Hilton Skin and Body Clinic, which was previously run from above Indigo Rye in Church Road, is now based a few doors away at a three-storey building, formerly occupied by the Caversham Picture Framer, which has moved next door.

The clinic now has seven rooms designed for different types of treatment from the eight staff. There is also a gym in the loft for Pilates.

Owner Amanda Adlen said: “It’s a place for men and women to go to make themselves feel a bit better and more confident. I don’t think there is anywhere else in Caversham that does this stuff.”

She previously owned the Caversham Health and Fitness gym above Waitrose. She knew the owners of the health clinic, which was then known as Hilton Skin Clinic, and took it over during the covid lockdown.

She decided to relocate so the clinic had more visibility.

Ms Adlen, who lives Westfield Road, Caversham, said: “The big thing we have here is the frontage, which raises people’s awareness. Where we were before you had to go around the side so it was a bit tricky and no one knew about us. Now we can do events like Christmas stuff. I love events.

“We wanted to make it beautiful and we have done that. It is now a place that people want to come.”

The clinic offers treatments including laser hair removal, Botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, facelifts and body balancers.

Ms Adlen said: “We’re very high end. We always make sure that our equipment is the highest quality, which we pride ourselves on.”