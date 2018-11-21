Public urged to feed underweight swans 

Dozens of swans on the River Thames near Caversham are underweight and may not survive the winter.

Rescue centre Swan Support checked flocks in the stretch of the river this week, with some weighing as little as 5kg, well below the average of 11 or 12kg.

The group has now urged members of the public to feed swans bread and grains to help them gain weight as the birds will not venture further away in search of food.

In a post on its Facebook page, the group said: “We are very concerned that the majority of them are well underweight. They do not have the body weight necessary to help them survive the winter.

“They will not disperse and find food elsewhere because for the majority of them this is all they know.”

Swan Support says the problem could be due to people not feeding swans as much bread during the summer over concerns it could be bad for their health.

The group says this is not the case and that bread is not harmful; to the birds, provided it is not mouldy.

It said: “We have been approached by many members of the public who have informed us that they have been told not to feed bread to the birds as it is "bad for them".

“This is incorrect, there is no proof whatsoever that bread is bad for them.

“Our concern is that many birds will die throughout the harsh winter months as they have not been fed during the summer and will not be fed over the coming winter.

“Please feed them bread, grains, cereals, swan pellets and leafy greens.”