Monday, 03 December 2018

Food appeal

A GORING business is urging residents and other traders to donate food and toiletries to families in need this Christmas.

The Care Hub, at The Arcade, is accepting collections in aid of the West Berkshire Foodbank and the Wallingford Emergency Foodbank until tomorrow.

Donors must first collect a gift tag which will specify the item they should contribute. They can write their name on it for display on a “goodwill tree”.

