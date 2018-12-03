Food appeal

Don't be ill in the wrong place
Monday, 03 December 2018
A GORING business is urging residents and other traders to donate food and toiletries to families in need this Christmas.
The Care Hub, at The Arcade, is accepting collections in aid of the West Berkshire Foodbank and the Wallingford Emergency Foodbank until tomorrow.
Donors must first collect a gift tag which will specify the item they should contribute. They can write their name on it for display on a “goodwill tree”.
