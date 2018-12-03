Brakspear pubs to help Mind

HENLEY pub company Brakspear has launched a campaign to raise £60,000 for mental health charity Mind.

Pubs across the firm’s 130-strong estate will be staging fund-raising activities from quizzes to live music and events over the next year. All have received a collecting tin and a fund-raising pack with ideas from Mind.

Brakspear has previously supported Sue Ryder and Marie Curie.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “This is our third estate-wide charity campaign and we’re confident that our licensees and their teams and customers will once again rise to the challenge with enthusiasm, creativity and hard work and ensure our support for Mind is a great success.

“With one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem in any one year, it’s an issue that affects all of us, whether we work in pubs or at head office. I’m sure we will all be motivated to help this great charity continue its work.”

Rebecca Hastings, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: “We are delighted to be Brakspear’s charity of the year. The company’s support will help us to reach a point where anyone with a mental health problem feels able to ask for, and access, the help they need.”

Mind’s confidential information and support line 0300 123 3393 is open from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.