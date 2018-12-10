Ask for Angela

PUBS and restaurants in Henley have signed up to a scheme to help visitors who feel at risk or unsafe.

The Angel on the Bridge, Café Rouge, the Giggling Squid and Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, the Three Tuns, the Square and Station House in Market Place, and the Old Bell, the Bull and Coppa Club in Bell Street are all taking part.

If you feel at risk, go to the bar area and ask: “Is Angela in?” Staff will offer discrete help, such as keeping an eye on you, calling a relative or a taxi or helping you leave by an another exit.

Participating venues have a blue sticker in their window and posters displayed in bar and toilets.