Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ask for Angela

PUBS and restaurants in Henley have signed up to a scheme to help visitors who feel at risk or unsafe.

The Angel on the Bridge, Café Rouge, the Giggling Squid and Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, the Three Tuns, the Square and Station House in Market Place, and the Old Bell, the Bull and Coppa Club in Bell Street are all taking part.

If you feel at risk, go to the bar area and ask: “Is Angela in?” Staff will offer discrete help, such as keeping an eye on you, calling a relative or a taxi or helping you leave by an another exit.

Participating venues have a blue sticker in their window and posters displayed in bar and toilets.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33