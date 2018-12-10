Ask for Angela

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
PUBS and restaurants in Henley have signed up to a scheme to help visitors who feel at risk or unsafe.
The Angel on the Bridge, Café Rouge, the Giggling Squid and Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, the Three Tuns, the Square and Station House in Market Place, and the Old Bell, the Bull and Coppa Club in Bell Street are all taking part.
If you feel at risk, go to the bar area and ask: “Is Angela in?” Staff will offer discrete help, such as keeping an eye on you, calling a relative or a taxi or helping you leave by an another exit.
Participating venues have a blue sticker in their window and posters displayed in bar and toilets.
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say