Now marketing firm can have superfast broadband

THE directors of a marketing company have been offered a superfast broadband service — thanks to the Henley Standard.

James Munn and Matt Greenwood, directors of MMS Marketing Services in Queen Street, Henley, warned that they might leave the town because their current service was far too slow for their business.

But just days after Henley Standard reported their frustration, they were offered a much better service.

Mr Munn said: “It seems a remarkable coincidence that, having been treated with complete indifference by Openreach, seven days after the article we got what we were looking for. I say it’s all down to the Henley Standard!”

The directors, who moved the business to Henley four years ago, had complained that their current broadband speed was so slow that they were unable to expand. Three staff currently work from the premises and the firm wants to add two more but wouldn’t be able to without faster broadband.

The company experiences upload speeds of just 0.83 megabytes per second and download speeds of 16.57 Mbps, well below the national average.

The current provider is Utility Warehouse but when the men approached broadband companies about installing a fibre-optic cable they were told the nearest cabinet was full. They were advised to call their broadband provider every three months to see if room had become available in the cabinet.

Now they have been told that there is space in the cabinet and they will be connected to a superfast service any day. The new service will offer upload speeds of about 20 Mbps and download speeds of 76 Mbps.

Mr Munn said: “It was very surprising, having had to look at alternative solutions and then to find out that within seven days everything was sorted.

“Originally we were told we would have to ring up every three to six months to see if the situation had changed.

“We hadn’t actually got round to looking at other premises and suddenly we got the news that they were going to install all the kit.

“Now we will be able to bring in the new staff members and expand the Henley office.”

Mr Greenwood said: “Openreach said they had no intention of expanding the capacity but the company opposite us moved premises recently so maybe they have terminated theirs. It has worked out brilliantly for us and we are pleased to be bringing in new jobs.” MMS Marketing was founded in 2005 and has subsidiary offices in Marlow and Poznan in Poland.

A spokeswoman for Openreach said: “We are delighted that the business has been offered a better broadband connection.

“The Openreach cabinet on Queen Street is in high demand but availability is constantly changing.

“The customer was able to access superfast broadband by getting in touch with their broadband provider and accessing the capacity at the exchange that became available.

“We encourage all business and home broadband customers looking for better broadband to regularly check with their broadband provider to ensure they are getting the best service possible.”

