Boss’s thank-you

A GARDEN centre owner has thanked customers after he was given planning permission for a plant sales area following a five-year planning dispute with Wokingham Borough Council.

Rob Scott, who owns Hare Hatch Sheeplands, was granted three-year temporary consent by a planning inspector following an appeal.

This allows him to use a greenhouse and small outdoor area for sales instead of growing.

Mr Scott, who took his case to the High Court, said: “We want to say thank you to our loyal customers who wrote or spoke in our support.

“It is wonderful to know that we have such tremendous backing from the local community.”