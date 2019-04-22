Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Boss’s thank-you

A GARDEN centre owner has thanked customers after he was given planning permission for a plant sales area following a five-year planning dispute with Wokingham Borough Council.

Rob Scott, who owns Hare Hatch Sheeplands, was granted three-year temporary consent by a planning inspector following an appeal.

This allows him to use a greenhouse and small outdoor area for sales instead of growing.

Mr Scott, who took his case to the High Court, said: “We want to say thank you to our loyal customers who wrote or spoke in our support.

“It is wonderful to know that we have such tremendous backing from the local community.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33