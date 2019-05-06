Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Funding from radio

Funding from radio

A DAY centre for children with special needs near Wargrave says a £90,000 donation by a charity scheme will help it support youngsters and their families.

The money was raised for Camp Mohawk, off Highfield Lane, through Global’s Make Some Noise campaign and presented by Heart FM presenters Matt Jarvis and Michelle Jordan last month.

It will allow the centre to provide about 18,000 hours of support for disabled youngsters, as well as funding a family support project and group play service.

Fund-raiser Annabel Hill said: “we are thrilled to receive this amazing grant which will help fund our ongoing family support project during the next two years.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33