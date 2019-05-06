Funding from radio

A DAY centre for children with special needs near Wargrave says a £90,000 donation by a charity scheme will help it support youngsters and their families.

The money was raised for Camp Mohawk, off Highfield Lane, through Global’s Make Some Noise campaign and presented by Heart FM presenters Matt Jarvis and Michelle Jordan last month.

It will allow the centre to provide about 18,000 hours of support for disabled youngsters, as well as funding a family support project and group play service.

Fund-raiser Annabel Hill said: “we are thrilled to receive this amazing grant which will help fund our ongoing family support project during the next two years.”