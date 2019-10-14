Peace poppies

WHITE poppies promoting peace are to be given out by the Henley Quakers in the run-up to remembrance.

The group will have a stall in Falaise Square on Sunday from 12.30pm to 3pm.

The poppies are worn in memory of people who have suffered or are suffering as a result of war, wherever they are in the world. They honour them by supporting work for peace through education and mediation.

White poppies were first worn in 1933 by the mothers, sisters, wives and friends of servicemen killed in the First World War.