Sainsbury’s stops sales

Monday, 28 October 2019
SAINSBURY’S has stopped selling fireworks at its stores.
The supermarket chain said the reason for its decision was “commercially sensitive” but it follows an online petition which gathered more than 300,000 signatures.
Sainsbury’s has 2,300 stores across the UK.
28 October 2019
