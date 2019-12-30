Monday, 30 December 2019

Green grant

A GROUP striving to make Henley carbon neutral by 2030 has been awarded £4,000 funding to help get some of its ideas off the ground.

Henley Town Council has approved the grant to its Climate Emergency Working Group, which was established earlier this year after the council declared a climate emergency.

The group is devising schemes involving electric cars, solar panels, retrofitting public buildings to make them more environ mentally-friendly and planting more trees.

