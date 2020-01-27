‘Town’ sign to be corrected

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of
Monday, 27 January 2020
A SIGN at Wargrave station directing people “to the town” is to be changed by Great Western Railway.
Wargrave User Group asked the rail company to amend the sign to say “village” instead.
GWR has apologised for the mistake and a spokesman said: “It is in the process of being changed and we hope the correct wording will be up shortly.”
The user group has also asked about the possibility of having a heritage board at the station. This would be separate to the existing village noticeboard.
