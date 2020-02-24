Post office van on way

POST office services will return to Wargrave on March 4 in the form of a mobile outreach van.

The village has been without these since the counter at Victoria News was lost in August when the shop closed.

Since August, residents have been advised to use services in Woodley, Twyford, Henley or Hurst.

The new service will operate from 111 Victoria Road from 9am to 10am on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The location was chosen because it is near the old post office site and will be easier for elderly residents to access.

Parish councillors have previously debated whether to have the mobile service at the car parks in School Lane or the Recreation Ground.

Councillor Nick Hart, who has been working with the Post Office to restore services to the village, said: “They didn’t like the Recreation Ground because it meant older people had to walk up a hill.

“They want to see how the usage goes and based on that the hours might be increased in the future.”

Posters with information about the new service will be put up around the village.