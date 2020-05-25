Monday, 25 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Defibrillator finally installed in park thanks to residents

Defibrillator finally installed in park thanks to residents

A LIFESAVING device has been installed in Caversham Heights thanks to a four-year fundraising campaign by a community group.

The Supporters of Albert Road Park raised £2,000 for the new defibrillator and held an unveiling ceremony to thank those who donated. The device is accessible by calling 999 in the event of a cardiac emergency. The caller will be given advice on how to use the machine while a paramedic will be sent out to take over treatment.

Carter Electrical Installations offered to fit the heated device to the public toilets free of charge and a plaque was donated by ADS Signs.

Reading Lions Club donated £500 after a successful pitch by the residents’ association, while Waitrose & Partners donated £389. The rest of the money was raised through a series of community events, such as fun days, bake sales and clothes collection days.

The association, which formed in 2015, has a committee of 11 people and they voted on how the money would be spent after considering other options, such as exercise equipment for the park.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33