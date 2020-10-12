Pub fight survey deadline

VILLAGERS have until midnight on Sunday to make their views heard on the future of the Plowden Arms in Shiplake.

Shiplake Parish Council is to reapply to have the pub listed as an asset of community value.

South Oxfordshire District Council refused its first application, saying there was insufficient evidence to support it.

Residents are now being asked to complete a questionnaire with a view to demonstrating the social and community value of the 17th century pub, which was put up for sale earlier this year.

It is owned by Karen Rackham, from Earley, who bought it from Brakspear for £450,000 in 2017 and ran it with her partner David Morris until it closed in January last year.

Heritage England has applied for planning permission to convert the first floor and roof space into two flats and the rear wing into two homes. Another two properties would be built in the pub’s garden fronting Reading Road and two more in the car park on Plough Lane.

The pub would continue trading on the ground floor but with less space.

If the asset of community value application was approved and the owner wanted to sell the pub, she would have to wait six months to give the community a chance to make a bid.

To take part in the survey, visit shiplakevillages.com/index.php?pid=387

index.php?pid=387