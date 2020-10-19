Campaigner seeking support for HGVs ban

A WOMAN who is campaigning to ban heavy goods vehicles from using Henley as a “rat run” will be drumming up support in the town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

Amanda Chumas, of Bell Street, will be asking shoppers in Market Place to sign a petition calling for a 7.5-tonne weight restriction on vehicles with no business in Henley. She will be there from 10am and 2pm.

An online petition has attracted 1,400 signatures so far and Mrs Chumas also intends to launch a poster campaign in shop windows.

She is concerned about the effect of the HGVs on pedestrian safety and the impact on Henley’s historic buildings and air quality.

Mrs Chumas said: “I thought it would be good to give people the chance to sign a hard copy of the petition as not everybody is confident using the internet and we need as much support as possible.

“Additionally, when we carried out a survey in the street, some people weren’t aware the campaign existed so we wanted to raise its profile. As well as checking every signature for authenticity, we’ll make sure there’s no duplication with the online version.

“We feel we can make a good case for the ban on the grounds of endangerment to pedestrians from lorries mounting the kerb, damage to buildings and air pollution.”

The scheme, which would cost about £125,000, is supported by town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak.

He is also a member of Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to whom he will put a motion next month.

He is currently holding talks with neighbouring parish councils, some of which have expressed concern that lorries would pass through their villages instead if the ban was imposed.

Mrs Chumas said: “They shouldn’t be concerned because if HGVs aren’t allowed to cross the river in Henley as they’ll avoid the entire area because they would have no reason to be here unless they had a valid reason.”

The ban could be enforced using automatic number plate recognition cameras.