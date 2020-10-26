Monday, 26 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cards for sale

SONNING Common’s Women’s Institute is selling  greetings and Christmas cards.

The cards are on sale, together with second hand books, honey and wood-crafted items, at the home of member Jenny Ward at
22 Lea Road on Wednesdays from 9am to 5pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33