Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extension objection

AN application by a Sonning Common couple to make their home more accessible to their disabled son has been recommended for refusal by the parish council.

Ben Clarke, seven, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is set to lose his mobility and require a wheelchair within the next four years.

His parents, Alex and Lisa, of Wood Lane, have applied for planning permission for a front and rear single-storey extension with a wheelchair accessible porch.

The couple also want to remove the main retaining wall in the middle of the house and convert one of the downstairs rooms into Ben’s bedroom and a wet room.

Members of Sonning Common Parish Council’s planning committee felt the extension was too big.

Councillor Douglas Kedge said: “The extension to the front goes way beyond the building line. I can’t see how that would be allowed.

“I propose for that reason alone we don’t approve.”

Neighbours have not objected to the application, which is due to  be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by November 25.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33