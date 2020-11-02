Pay care workers more, says charity

A CHARITY supporting autistic adults has launched a campaign to give care workers a pay increase.

Autism at Kingwood, which has clients from Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, is asking people to sign an online petition calling on the Government to ensure care workers receive the real living wage of £9.30 per hour.

Chief executive Kate Allen charities had been suffering “extreme financial constraints” for too long.

She said: “Years of responding to financial pressures while continuing to not only meet needs, but drive up quality, have resulted in there being no fat left to trim.

“But not only is there no fat left to the trim, there is nothing left to pay our frontline key workers the rate of pay that no one can deny they deserve.

“As we approached April 2020, there were no funds to offer a cost of living pay increase to staff. With the increasing costs and uncertainty of covid-19, there is still no funding to offer a cost of living pay increase to staff.

“Despite them literally placing their lives at risk to fulfil their role to the charity and society, there is no capacity to reward them.

“Our response to the crisis must match our values as a country and our hopes for a more equal and compassionate society.”

To sign the petition, visit bit.ly/2SzIYdX